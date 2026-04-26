Two separate fire incidents occurred in Uttar Pradesh. One fire broke out at MB Inter College ground in Bareilly. Another major fire erupted at an oil extraction facility in Sambhal. Firefighters are at both sites, and no casualties were reported.

A fire broke out at the MB Inter College ground in the Premnagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Sunday, officials said. Fire engines rushed to the spot, and efforts to douse the flames are currently underway. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Major fire at oil facility in Sambhal

In a separate incident earlier in the day, a major fire broke out at an oil extraction facility processing old tyres in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported.

Fire Station CO Krishna Kant Ojha told ANI that the concerned teams acted promptly to contain the situation. "As soon as the information about the fire breaking out in this factory was received, the fire trucks reached the spot. The fire is completely under control and is being extinguished. An investigation into the causes of the fire will be conducted.5 vehicles are currently engaged in extinguishing the fire. The fire will be put out soon. There has been no loss of life," Ojha. (ANI)