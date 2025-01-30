BREAKING: Fire erupts in tents at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh mela, no casualties reported (WATCH)

A fire broke out in 15 tents at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Thursday, causing significant damage but no casualties. The fire was extinguished promptly despite access difficulties. This incident occurred a day after a tragic stampede that claimed over 40 lives.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
ANI | First Published Jan 30, 2025, 4:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

A fire erupted in 15 tents at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday morning. Officials confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far.

The fire broke out near the Jhunsi Chhatnag Ghat and Nageshwar Ghat areas in Sector 22 of the Mela ground. According to fire department officials, the blaze caused significant damage, with several tents being destroyed. However, the timely efforts of the fire brigade helped bring the situation under control.

An official from the fire department stated that the fire crews faced challenges reaching the scene due to the lack of access roads. Despite these difficulties, the fire was extinguished before it could spread further. Thankfully, no injuries or deaths were reported, as there were no people present at the spot where the fire occurred.

Pramod Sharma, an official from the UP Fire Department, explained, "We received information about a fire in 15 tents in the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area today. Our teams took immediate action, and the fire was brought under control swiftly. As per the SDM, the tents were unauthorized, and the situation is now under control."

The fire is said to have occurred a day after a tragic stampede during the Mauni Amavasya celebration at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Over 40 people lost their lives in the stampede, with authorities later confirming 30 deaths. While the cause of the fire remains unclear, fire department officials and senior officers are on the ground, monitoring the situation closely.

