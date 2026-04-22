A fire broke out at a factory near Punjabi Bagh Metro Station in New Delhi on Wednesday. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot to begin firefighting operations, which are currently underway. More details on the incident are awaited.

A fire broke out at a factory near Punjabi Bagh Metro Station on Wednesday. According to initial information, multiple fire tenders were rushed to the scene and firefighting operations are currently underway. As the word spread, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and went about dousing the blazes. More details are awaited (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)