A fire broke out at Dilli Haat market in South Delhi, gutting 24 shops. No casualties were reported. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra assured compensation for the affected artisans, and an investigation into the cause is underway.

New Delhi: Twenty-four shops were gutted after a fire broke out at the popular Dilli Haat market in South Delhi's INA area on Wednesday evening, police said

"As per the initial assessment, 24 shops have been gutted in the fire. Fortunately, no loss of life or injuries have been reported so far," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-West District Surender Chaudhary said in a statement.

The fire broke out at around 08:45 PM. Four fire tenders brought the fire under control, the DCP said.

The police officer said that an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also reached the spot and stated that compensation for the loss of shops will be provided.

"As soon as I came to know about the incident of fire, I reached here...About 26 shops have been completely gutted by the fire. Artisans and those who run these shops have suffered losses," Mishra told reporters.

"I have told my officers to assess the loss. But I would like to say that we won't let any artisan suffer any loss. The government stands with them. The cause of the fire will be investigated...Compensation for the loss of shops will be given...This is our responsibility..." he added.

One of the shop owners told ANI that there is a huge loss due to the fire.

"There is a huge loss due to fire here. I called the fire tenders. Around 27 to 28 shops were gutted in the fire here. We are assuming the reason for the fire is a short circuit," he said.