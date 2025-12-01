A fire erupted at a garments store in the Golghar area of Gorakhpur on Monday, reportedly due to a short circuit. Fire tenders were promptly deployed and successfully brought the blaze under control. An investigation is currently underway.

Police confirm cause, situation under control

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gorakhpur, Raj Karan Nayyar, said authorities received information about the fire shortly after it began. Firefighters were rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control.

"There is a garment store, Baby Land, in the Golghar area. We got the information that a fire broke out here... As of now, the cause of the fire is a short circuit... The situation is under control," SSP Nayyar said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.