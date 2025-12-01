Delhi Police arrested three members of an inter-district gang that robbed a senior citizen of ₹3.5 lakh in Burari. The gang targeted the victim after he withdrew cash from a bank. The mastermind and another associate are still absconding.

Outer North District police in the national capital have cracked a high-profile robbery case and arrested three members of an inter-district gang that had targeted a senior citizen in Burari last week. The swift action not only solved the ₹3.5 lakh robbery but also exposed a larger, organised network operating across the national capital's outer belt.

The Incident

The incident took place on November 27 last month, when an elderly man withdrew ₹3.5 lakh from the State Bank of India's Burari branch. He was unaware that five robbers - posing as regular customers inside the bank- had already marked him as a target after observing his large transaction. As soon as the elderly man stepped out, two motorcycles tailed him through the Bawana-Narela stretch. At a deserted location, the gang intercepted him, surrounded him, and forcibly snatched the cash before fleeing.

Investigation and Arrests

A case was promptly registered at the Swaroop Nagar Police Station, and a dedicated team was formed to track down the culprits. Using sustained surveillance, technical inputs, and precise field operations, police arrested three suspects identified as Karan, Sachin, and Akash.

Gang's Modus Operandi

During interrogation, the trio revealed that the robbery was not a spontaneous act but a carefully coordinated operation led by the gang's mastermind, Lovely, who remains absconding along with another key associate, Mohan alias Gandhi. Police said the gang routinely targeted bank customers - especially senior citizens - after monitoring their financial dealings inside crowded branches.

According to investigators, the group used two motorcycles, to trail potential victims. Upon receiving instructions from Lovely, the members would assemble, enter the bank as customers, identify individuals making large withdrawals, and follow them to isolated spots. Those riding the second motorcycle were tasked with overpowering the victim and grabbing the cash.

Ongoing Raids and Police Advisory

Raids are ongoing to arrest the remaining two accused. Police have urged citizens, especially senior citizens, to remain alert after cash withdrawals and report suspicious activity immediately.