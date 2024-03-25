Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fire during Bhasma Aarti in garbhagriha of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple (WATCH)

    A fire broke out in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, during the bhasma aarti, injuring at least 13 people.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 9:07 AM IST

    A fire erupted in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain during the bhasma aarti on Monday morning, causing injuries to at least 13 people. Four of the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Indore. District collector Neeraj Kumar Singh confirmed the incident, stating that the injured are receiving medical treatment. 

    The fire at the temple is believed to have been caused by the scattering of gulal during the aarti ceremony, as thousands of devotees celebrated Holi with Mahakal. It is reported that during the aarti, someone poured gulal on priest Sanjeev from behind, causing it to fall onto the lamp. Suspected chemicals in the gulal may have ignited the fire.

    Ujjain Collector Neeraj Singh stated that 13 individuals were burned, with 4 being referred to Indore for treatment. Orders have been issued to investigate the incident, with a committee being formed for this purpose. The remaining injured are receiving treatment at the Ujjain district hospital.

    Temple priest Pradeep Guru mentioned that the usual Bhasmarti ritual was underway at the Mahakal temple on Holi, with devotees engaged in festivities. However, it is suspected that chemicals mixed in the gulal led to the accident, causing camphor to fly and fall onto the aarti, igniting the fire.

    Flax was applied to safeguard the sanctum sanctorum's silver lining from colour, which also caught fire. Some individuals managed to control the fire with extinguishers, but not before 13 people, including those performing the aarti, suffered burns.

    Ujjain Collector Neeraj Singh assured that the situation is under control, with a team to be formed for investigation. Eight individuals have been referred for treatment so far.

    Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to assess the situation. The local administration is extending assistance and medical treatment to the injured. Prayers are offered for the swift recovery of those affected by the tragedy.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
