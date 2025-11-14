A fire erupted at Aryavart Chemicals in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Officials confirmed that emergency services are at the scene battling the blaze. All 12 individuals present in the factory have been safely evacuated, with no casualties reported.

A fire broke out at Aryavart Chemicals in Jalgaon, officials said on Friday. District Collector Rohan Ghuge said fire tenders and police are on the spot, and efforts are underway to control the blaze. Fortunately, all 12 people inside the factory have been safely evacuated, and no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Speaking to ANI, Rohan Ghuge said, "A fire has broken out at Aryavart Chemicals. Fire tenders and police are present at the site, and we are working to control the blaze. Fortunately, there have been no casualties. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Initial reports indicate that 12 people were inside the building, and everyone has been safely evacuated."

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

