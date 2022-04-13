FIR registered against Eshwarappa, his aides in Santosh suicide case; offers to resign, summoned by CM

An FIR has also been filed against the Minister in connection with the case and Eshwarappa has been summoned by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa and his aides Basavaraj and Ramesh and others have been booked by Udupi Town police for abatement to suicide (Section 306 of Indian Penal Code) of Santosh K Patil, a contractor involved in government projects who was found dead in a hotel in the town on Tuesday.

An FIR has also been filed against the Minister in connection with the case and Eshwarappa has been summoned by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The case has been registered in Udupi under section 306 of IPC for abetment to suicide. Two of his aides - Basavaraj and Ramesh - have also been named in the FIR.

Santosh Patil, a BJP member, was found dead in Udupi in a lodge in Udupi city on Monday. Prima facie, the cause of death was suicide, police said. He had been missing since April 11.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “An FIR is registered against Eshwarappa. I’m taking all the information. Will talk to Eshwarappa on the phone and I'll summon him and talk as well. Now that FIR is registered, I’ll speak to him.” The Chief Minister has briefed the high command on the FIR filed against Eshwarappa.

The Congress party in Karnataka has demanded the dismissal of Eshwarappa from the government headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. They have sought an abetment of suicide case against Eshwarappa and his associates and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. They have also sought the arrest of Eshwarappa.

Before his death, Santhosh Patil allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to his friends stating his intention to take his life, and blaming Eshwarappa for the extreme step. According to police, Santosh told his wife he was going on a picnic with his friends and left Belgaum on April 11. Following this, he went missing. On Tuesday, his body was found dead in Udupi. His two friends were in the same building but in another room.