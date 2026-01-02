Delhi Police filed an FIR on a complaint by the Directorate of Education against the circulation of false information that school teachers were ordered to count stray dogs. The Directorate clarified the claims are baseless and malicious.

Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with the circulation and amplification of false, misleading and malicious information on social media, alleging that teachers of Government schools in Delhi were directed to count stray dogs. The FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by the Directorate of Education, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, on the issue.

Directorate of Education Refutes 'Fabricated' Claims

On Thursday, the Director of Education categorically stated that the Directorate of Education has never issued any such order, instruction, circular or policy decision. "The claims being circulated are entirely fabricated, baseless and false, and have no connection whatsoever with any official decision or directive of the Education Department," the Director said, as per the release.

It was clarified that a circular dated November 20, 2025, was issued solely in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court of India in Suo Motu Writ Petition (Civil) No. 5 of 2025, titled "City hounded by strays, kids pay price". The sole objective of the circular was to ensure the safety of students by preventing the entry of stray dogs into school premises through the deployment of security staff and appropriate access control measures, the release stated.

The Director emphasised that there is no mention whatsoever in the said circular of teachers counting stray dogs. The professional dignity, academic role and respect of teachers remain paramount and inviolable.

Allegations of Malicious Campaign and Impersonation

The Directorate further informed that, upon noticing the spread of the fake narrative, it had officially clarified the position through a press note dated December 30, 2025, clearly stating that no such directions had ever been issued by the Directorate of Education. "Despite this official clarification, the false and misleading content continued to be deliberately circulated and amplified, indicating malicious intent and a coordinated attempt to mislead the public," the release stated.

The Department has also observed instances of impersonation on social media, wherein individuals are falsely portraying themselves as teachers counting stray dogs through videos and reels. Such acts constitute serious offences.

Formal Complaint Lodged for Investigation

In view of the above, the Directorate of Education lodged a formal complaint with Civil Lines Police Station, North District, New Delhi, seeking an investigation into the origin, creation and amplification of the false narrative, the release said. (ANI)