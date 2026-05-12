A shocking incident has come to light from Tumakuru, where 24 children fled a madrasa, unable to bear the constant harassment and physical abuse by a maulvi. They were later found at a Bengaluru railway station. Based on their statements, an FIR has been filed against the maulvi under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Tumakuru (May 12): Railway police in Bengaluru were left stunned after they found 24 children who had run away from a madrasa in Tumakuru. The children narrated a horrific story of constant torture by a maulvi, which forced them to escape.

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What was happening inside the madrasa?

This incident from a Tumakuru madrasa has sent shockwaves across the state. The 24 children, all originally from Bihar, were studying at the Jamia Arabia Hasiniya Trust Madrasa in Amlapura. However, the situation there was terrible. Unable to bear the maulvi's harassment, all twenty-four children escaped from the madrasa in the middle of the night.

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Found at Bengaluru Railway Station

After fleeing the madrasa, the children were found at the Bengaluru railway station. The Railway Protection Force noticed them wandering around suspiciously and questioned them. That's when the shocking details of their ordeal came out.

The children accused the maulvi, identified as Maulali, of being extremely cruel. They alleged that he forced them to do hard labour, like carrying stones. If they refused or said they couldn't work, the maulvi would beat them mercilessly. Even more shockingly, the children claimed they were often not given proper food. Fed up with the physical abuse, harassment, and forced labour, the children finally decided to run away.

After the matter was brought to the notice of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the case was transferred to Tumakuru. An FIR has now been registered against Maulvi Maulali at the Tumakuru Rural Police Station.

A case has been filed under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, and the police are continuing their investigation.

What else was happening inside the madrasa? What more will the children reveal? The full truth is expected to come out after the investigation is complete.