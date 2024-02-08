Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    FM Sitharaman tables 'White Paper on Indian Economy' in Lok Sabha; discussion to take place on Feb 9

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays 'White Paper on Indian Economy' in Lok Sabha AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (February 8) presented a copy of the 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' on the table. This significant move signals a transparent examination of the country's economic landscape, addressing key policies, achievements, and challenges in the given report.

    Initiated by FM Sitharaman in her budget speech on February 1, the call for a white paper has become a beacon highlighting India's economic landscape in 2014 when the Modi government assumed power. Sitharaman underscores the government's resolve in overcoming the challenges of that era and steering the economy towards sustainable growth.

    Citing 'mismanagement' during the previous Congress-led UPA regime, Sitharaman declared the government's intention to present a 'white paper,' signaling a comprehensive report that will be laid on the table of the House.

    The term 'white paper,' defined as an informational report outlining policies, achievements, and government issues, takes on added significance as it is designated for public access, allowing for a broader understanding of the government's actions and decisions.

    Typically used to discuss issues, propose actions, or present conclusions on specific subjects, a 'white paper' becomes a vital tool for governments to communicate their policies effectively. Sitharaman had emphasized the moment to reflect on India's status until 2014, pinpointing lessons learned from the alleged 'mismanagement' during those years.

    This strategic move allows the government to provide a comprehensive overview while shaping the narrative in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, just two months away.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 5:03 PM IST
