Anant Ambani's Vantara has entered the food industry with Vantara Creamery, an artisanal ice cream brand. It offers nostalgic Indian flavours made from premium A2 Gir cow milk and was launched via a truck in Mumbai, receiving mixed reactions online.

With the introduction of his artisanal ice cream brand, Vantara Creamery, which offers nostalgic Indian flavours and small-batch craftsmanship using premium A2 cow milk from Gir, Anant Ambani's Vantara ventured into the food and beverage industry. The truck served customers on May 9 and 10 at Mumbai's Jio World Drive, offering 17 flavours like filter coffee, kesar peda, malai kulfi, guava chilli, lemon sorbet and more.

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The brand was introduced in Mumbai and offers traditional Indian tastes with small-batch workmanship made with excellent A2 cow milk from Gir. Did you miss the chance? Here's how to give it a try. According to a media reports, the brand truck will make a comeback on May 16 and 17, 2026.

Netizens React

Meanwhile, the ice cream launch has left netizens with mixed feelings.

Reacting to the news, many commented on a viral X post. One of them wrote, "100% cruelty free made purely from the milk produced by cows which were saved from the farmers who were exploiting them for their milk."

"His idea of doing social, charity work etc is only to build & promote his brand. No sincerity in doing good, caring, helpful work. Its all abt money. Obv a true businessman, nothing else," added another.

One more said, "Whyyyy launch Vantara Creamery ice cream now? Vantara already rescued thousands of animals and Anant has huge money from Reliance. India needs more tech and R&D, not another snack brand when Reliance is already in telecom, retail and energy."

Someone else also quipped, "I am very skeptical about the ingredients used. I won't go anywhere near that ice cream."

A section of people on the internet also supported the brand. One of them commented, "It's good that new Indian companies are getting in this field to tackle the foreign brands."

About Vantara

For those who don't know, Vantara is a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation project supported by Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani. It is spread over nearly 3,000 acres and is funded by the Reliance Foundation. It bills itself as "one of the world's largest wildlife rescue, care and conservation centres" and currently houses over 1.5 lakh rescued, endangered, and threatened animals from over 2,000 species, according to its official website. Several animal rescue operations are conducted in Jamnagar, Gujarat, as part of this effort.