Film fraternity gathers at Mahakumbh, applauds Chief Minister Yogi’s initiatives

The sacred Triveni Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati has emerged as the world's foremost spiritual epicentre during Mahakumbh 2025, drawing luminaries from politics, industry, and cinema. This grand event has become a confluence of diverse arts, cultures, and global icons.  

Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 9:32 AM IST

Every day, renowned personalities take a holy dip in the Sangam, considering it a divine blessing while lauding the Yogi government's impeccable organization of this magnificent spectacle. However, Thursday held special significance as Bollywood stars Vivek Oberoi and Vicky Kaushal took the sacred plunge, joined by Maharashtra's dynamic leader and former actress Navneet Rana. 

Before this, eminent figures such as legendary percussionist Shivamani, actor Puneet Issar (famed for his portrayal of Duryodhana in Mahabharata), and renowned mentalist Suhani Shah also embraced the spiritual aura of the Mahakumbh.  

Adding to the fervor, Vicky Kaushal, ahead of the release of his upcoming film Chhava, based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, arrived in Prayagraj on Thursday to seek divine blessings. Boarding a cruise from Arail Ghat, he reached the Sangam, where he took a holy dip and prayed for the film’s success. He expressed his emotions in a brief media interaction and described himself as fortunate to be part of this grand event, stating that he had eagerly awaited this moment. 

He also praised CM Yogi Adityanath and the local administration for the extraordinary arrangements and flawless execution of the Mahakumbh 2025.  

On Thursday, actor Vivek Oberoi visited the Parmarth Niketan camp in the Mahakumbh Mela area, where he and his family took a holy dip in the Sangam. Calling the experience unparalleled, he described the atmosphere as profoundly spiritual and peaceful. 

He lauded CM Yogi Adityanath for orchestrating a grand and seamless Mahakumbh, commending the police, fair administration, and leadership for efficiently managing such a vast gathering despite challenges. He also emphasized how the occasion instils spiritual values in his children while strengthening his faith and his family.  

Earlier, Maharashtra’s dynamic leader Navneet Rana also took a sacred dip in the Sangam, calling it a moment of pride for Sanatan Dharma. Applauding the Yogi government and local administration, she noted that the youth’s enthusiastic participation in Mahakumbh 2025 signifies the deep-rooted legacy and bright future of Sanatan Dharma.  

Adding to the spiritual and cultural vibrance, legendary percussionist Shivamani captivated audiences with a mesmerizing musical performance at Parmarth Niketan’s Maha Kumbh camp. Before him, actor Puneet Issar—renowned for his portrayal of Duryodhana in BR Chopra’s Mahabharata—and celebrated mentalist Suhani Shah also embraced the spiritual grandeur of  Mahakumbh.  

In the last two days, numerous celebrated artists, including stalwarts like Pankaj Tripathi and Suniel Shetty, have taken the sacred dip, considering themselves blessed to be part of this divine gathering.

