Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was "filled with new energy" after interacting with Bihar's NDA MPs in Parliament, days after the alliance's sweeping victory in the state assembly elections.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "After the historic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, the meeting today with the state's NDA MPs in the Parliament building has filled me with new energy... The double-engine government will leave no stone unturned to live up to the expectations of the state's people and the masses."

The interaction came on Monday during the Winter Session of Parliament. The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19.

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar

PM Modi's remarks signal the Centre's confidence following the NDA's landslide win in Bihar, where the alliance clinched 202 of the 243 assembly seats, its second-best performance after 2010, when it won 206 seats. The 2025 verdict delivered the NDA a commanding three-fourths majority, while the Mahagathbandhan managed just 35 seats.

Party-Wise Seat Tally

Within the alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) secured 85. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) bagged five, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha took four. Among the opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal finished with 25 seats, followed by the Indian National Congress with six, CPI(ML)(L) with two, and one seat each for the Indian Inclusive Party and CPI(M). The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen secured five seats, while the BSP won one.

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on 20th November took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Record Voter Turnout

The elections, held in two phases on November 6 and 11, saw a record turnout of 67.13%, driven significantly by women voters, who cast ballots at a remarkable 71.6%, outpacing the 62.8% turnout among men.