A wedding celebration in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, turned tragic when a dispute over tandoori roti escalated into a violent clash, resulting in the death of two young men.

The incident happened in Kathia Ka Purva village, where guests had gathered for a marriage function. Ravi Kumar, also known as Kallu, aged 18, and a 17-year-old boy identified as Ashish got into an argument while waiting for food. The disagreement quickly turned violent, with both boys attacking each other with sticks.

According to the police, the 17-year-old died on the spot due to head injuries. Ravi Kumar was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition but died on the way.

Ramjeevan Varma, the bride’s father, told reporters, “Everyone was busy with the wedding preparations. Suddenly we heard about the fight. By the time we got there, both boys had badly injured each other. And all of this, just over a roti.”

Police from Gauriganj arrived soon after and took the bodies for postmortem. Gairiganj Circle Officer Akhilesh Varma confirmed that further legal action will be taken after the autopsy report.

This is not the first time that minor disagreements over food have turned violent in Uttar Pradesh. Few months ago, a fight broke out during an Iftar meal in Bijnor over a chicken leg piece.

That brawl ended with people punching and kicking each other, using belts, and even swinging a plastic drum as a weapon.

Such incidents point to rising tempers and lack of crowd management during large gatherings, especially when food is involved.

Police have urged the public to stay calm and resolve such disputes peacefully. They are also advising hosts to ensure better arrangements at large functions to avoid chaos.