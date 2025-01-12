Man making world's largest 12-feet roti stuns Internet, netizens call it 'quilt for cold nights' (WATCH)

A viral Instagram video showcasing the making of a giant 12-foot roti has garnered over 59 million views, sparking humorous reactions. While unverified as a world record, it has sparked creativity and awe online. A similar 12-foot roti was made in Rajasthan in 2023.

Man making world's largest 12-feet roti stuns Internet, netizens call it 'quilt for cold nights' (WATCH)
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

A video of a giant 12-foot roti being made has taken the internet by storm, accumulating millions of views and sparking a flurry of humorous reactions. Shared on Instagram, the video has gained attention worldwide, with viewers calling it "amazing" and "funny," as they watch the impressive culinary feat unfold. As of the latest count, the video has garnered over 59 million views, making it one of the most viral food videos ever.

The roti, which looks to be the largest ever created, has intrigued viewers due to its massive size and the skill required to make it. But despite the attention, the video’s claim to be the "world's largest 12-feet roti" remains unverified by Guinness World Records. The current record for the biggest roti was set in 2012 when a 10-feet by 10-feet roti was created in India. While some reports from 2023 claim that a larger 12-foot roti was made in Rajasthan, it has yet to be recognized officially.

The video showcases the preparation of this gargantuan roti, with skilled hands expertly stretching the dough to a mind-boggling size. The sheer scale of the roti has captured the imagination of viewers across the globe, making it a sensation on social media. However, it is not just the roti’s size that has people talking. The creativity and humour seen in the comments section have added another layer of enjoyment to the viral sensation.

One user humorously suggested that the roti could serve as a "blanket for cold weather," while another joked, "When you tell your mom you’re not hungry, and she says, 'Alright, just eat one roti then!' – that one roti." The comments continued with playful exaggerations, with one viewer commenting, “This is not roti, this is a quilt for cold nights. Just wrap yourself in it and have a great night's sleep.”

While many viewers shared lighthearted reactions, others were in awe of the talent and skill required to create such a massive piece of food. “Making such a big roti by hand truly requires talent,” one person commented, acknowledging the skill involved.

MIRACULOUS! Uttarakhand man falls 330 ft into glacial gorge, rescuers trek 20 km overnight to save him (WATCH)

As for the claim of the 12-foot roti being a world record, there’s some uncertainty. The Guinness World Records currently lists the largest roti as the 10-feet by 10-feet creation made in 2012 at the Dagdu Seth Ganpati Sarvajanik Mahotsav in India. This record weighs in at 145 kilograms. However, a report from March 2023 revealed that a similar-sized roti—12 feet in diameter and weighing 207 kilograms—was prepared in Rajasthan in late 2023. The roti was made by Kailash Soni of Bhilwara, Rajasthan, and was cooked on an enormous 1,000 kg tawa using 1,000 kg of coal. Despite the impressive feat, this record has not yet been verified by Guinness World Records.

Regardless of whether it holds the official title, the viral video of the 12-feet roti continues to entertain viewers and inspire creativity, proving just how much people enjoy watching and joking about gigantic food creations. 

