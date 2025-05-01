A 28-year-old man in Meerut claims his wife eloped with his younger brother after he refused to shave.

In a bizarre incident, the wife of a 28-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut allegedly ran off with his younger brother because he refused to shave his beard.

Mohammad Shakir had married 25-year-old Arshi just seven months ago. However, trouble started on day one of their married life as Arshi objected to Shakir's beard and insisted he shave it off.

"She repeatedly told me that she didn't like the way I looked with a beard and even warned that she might leave me one day if I didn't shave it off," Shakir told the police.

On February 3, Shakir noticed Arshi disappeared from their home. She was suspected to have absconded with his 24-year-old brother, Mohammad Sabir who kept a clean-shaven look. The duo allegedly fled with personal belongings.

For the next three months, Shakir launched a frantic search, but the couple's phones were switched off, and there was no trace of their whereabouts. He finally approached police and lodged a missing persons complaint on Wednesday.

According to TOI, SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said, "He reported that his wife is missing and is suspected to have eloped with his younger brother. A missing persons report was filed, and investigations are underway. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings."

An officer revealed that technical surveillance had tracked the couple’s last known location to Ludhiana, Punjab. “We are working with local authorities there to trace them,” the officer added.

