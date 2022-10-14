Fifth Vande Bharat Express to be launched on November 10, will connect these cities: Check details

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the services for the fourth Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh's Una district. Later, Jairam Thakur and Manohar Lal Khattar, chief ministers of two states - Himachal Pradesh and Haryana - were seen riding on the high-speed train.

In a recent development, the fifth Vande Bharat Express -the high-speed train which is said to have given a facelift to the Indian Railways - is all set to be launched next month on November 10. It is reportedly said that this express will connect Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) it said, "Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with more advancements and improved features such as reaching a speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds, and a maximum speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour. The improved Vande Bharat Express will weigh 392 tons when compared to the previous version of 430 tons. It will also have a Wi-Fi content on-demand facility."

It also boasts of "aircraft-like travelling experiences" and state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH.

However, some incidents linked to the high-speed train have also been reported. Last week, a New Delhi-Varanasi semi-high speed train had developed a technical glitch resulting in a delay for the passengers - this was the third snag within days.

Earlier a Vande Bharat Express train had hit three buffaloes and a cow the next day, both in Gujarat.