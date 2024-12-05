Festive fervor in Prayagraj ahead of PM Modi's visit: Final touches under review by CM Yogi

Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant has instructed the timely completion of all preparations, including projects slated for PM Modi's inauguration. He assured that preparations are progressing rapidly and will be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mahakumbhnagar and Prayagraj on December 13 to review preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 and inaugurate various projects. Ahead of his visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct a comprehensive inspection of the arrangements on December 7, ensuring all preparations are on track for the grand spiritual event.

In anticipation of PM Modi's visit, Mahakumbhnagar and Prayagraj will be decorated with festive grandeur, akin to households during celebrations. Departments have been directed to beautify their offices and buildings, with plans for illuminating government structures with façade lighting. Key intersections, roads, and parks will also be adorned elaborately.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s visit on December 7 will ensure all directives are implemented effectively. The Chief Minister will personally review the progress, emphasizing a clean and green Mahakumbh. All departments have been tasked with enhancing their premises and executing façade lighting projects. Major roads, intersections, and parks are also undergoing beautification, with work advancing at full speed.

The Divisional Commissioner said, "All departments and officials are fully prepared for the Prime Minister's visit. The PWD is swiftly completing the renewal of key roads, while the Prayagraj Development Authority and PWD are ensuring the timely beautification of major junctions and streets."

He added, "The Municipal Corporation is handling the installation of street lighting and thematic illumination, and the Electricity Department is expediting the process of laying power cables. Additionally, the C&DS department is finalizing the installation of decorative gates and structures. Corridor projects are also nearing completion and will be ready on schedule. "

Intensive efforts are underway, day and night, to maintain cleanliness and ensure the purity of the ghats.

Before Prime Minister Modi's visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will review the preparations in Mahakumbhnagar and Prayagraj on December 7. During this visit, he will inaugurate the Khoya Paya Kendra and public accommodations in Sector 1.

As part of his itinerary, CM Yogi will hold a crucial meeting with organizational officials at the Circuit House to discuss PM Modi’s upcoming program. He will also attend a review meeting on preparations for Mahakumbh 2025. Additionally, the CM will inspect the Alopibagh flyover and Alopibagh Road.

CM Yogi’s schedule includes inaugurating the Khoya Paya Kendra in the parade area and the public accommodations in the Prayagraj Mela Sector-1. He will also address police personnel at the Police Lines and inspect key sites such as Arail Bandha Road, Triveni Pushp, the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (Naini), the STP (Naini), and Shivalaya Park.

