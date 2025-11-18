The FCI Pavilion at IITF 2025 showcases India's food security journey with modern storage solutions. The exhibit, praised by Minister Pralhad Joshi, highlights FCI's role in achieving a sustainable food system for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

FCI Showcases Food Security Journey at IITF 2025

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has set up an exclusive Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 in Hall No. 6, Bharat Mandapam, organised by ITPO from November 14 to 27, showcasing the nation's collective strides toward a resilient, modern and citizen-centric food security framework.

The Pavilion has been designed to trace India's foodgrains journey--beginning from traditional storage practices to the adoption of scientific, technologically advanced storage solutions such as SILOs. The exhibit demonstrates FCI's contribution towards ensuring national foodgrains sufficiency and commitment to transitioning towards a quality-driven, inclusive, transparent, and sustainable food management system and advancing the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Ministerial Visit and Appreciation

The Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Pubic Distribution & New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi has visited the FCI Pavilion and appreciated the FCI Initiatives for promoting the Open Market Sale Scheme-Small/Bulk to maintain/stabilize the commodity (Whet/Rice) Market Availability/Price, also the FCI's Commitment to Transparency, Efficient Food Distribution & Nation's Food Security for Common Public. Also, Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary (Food), Ashutosh Agnihotri, C&MD (FCI), Ajit Kumar Sinha, Executive Director (North Zone) and Other Senior Higher-Level Officers of Ministry and FCI were present during the Minister's Visit.

Interactive Displays and Retail Initiative

The FCI Pavilion also features informative displays, live demonstrations, interactive panels, and engaging audio-visual presentations showcasing the modernization of warehouses, digital initiatives for supply-chain efficiency, sustainability measures, and the Corporation's farmer-centric support systems. As a special initiative, the Pavilion features the retail sale of FCI rice sourced from six States Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana--brought together at one platform for the first time and made available at Rs 28.90 per kg and Rs 30.90 per kg. (ANI)