A viral video shows a father prioritising his daughter's safety after a scooty crash caused by a rider jumping a red light. The video highlights road safety concerns and the immediate aftermath of the collision.

A video circulating on social media has captured a road accident involving a family travelling on a scooty and another two-wheeler rider who allegedly jumped a red light. Before approaching the other rider, the father is seen in the video checking on his small daughter just after the crash.

The family is seen riding a scooter in the video when they are struck by another rider who looks to have crossed the traffic light. The family's journey comes to a sudden stop as they lose balance due to the accident.

What follows has garnered interest on the internet. Rather than approaching the other rider right away, the father first looks at his kid to make sure she's okay. He makes sure she's okay before going up to the cyclist who is accused of jumping the signal. The visibly angry father is then seen slapping the rider several times. The video captures the confrontation following the crash, although the events leading up to the collision are not independently verified.

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The exact location and date of the incident have not been confirmed. It is also unclear whether anyone involved sustained injuries or required medical attention. The identities of the people seen in the video are not known.

Discussions over careless driving, traffic signal infractions, and road safety have been triggered by the video. It has also brought attention to the dangers that families who ride two-wheelers confront, especially when other drivers disregard traffic laws.