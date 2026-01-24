A low-intensity blast on a railway line in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib caused minor injuries to a loco-pilot and put the city on high alert. Police are checking vehicles as investigations are underway ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

A suspicious blast took place at the railway line near Khanpur Village in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib on Saturday, and the city has been put on a high alert, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said. Punjab Police rushed to the spot. Police said that it was a low-intensity, minor blast. The loco-pilot sustained minor injuries, while the train and the track sustained no major damage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

City on High Alert, Police Investigate

Deputy Commissioner Jain said that the police are checking the suspicious vehicles. "An incident occurred early this morning at a railway line (in Fatehgarh Sahib). Looking at that, we have issued a high alert in the city. The entire security force, including all Police officials, is on the field and doing their duty. Nakas (check posts) have been put up as per the Intelligence. Suspicious vehicles are being checked," the police official said.

Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora asked the public not to panic and assured them of action against the miscreants involved in the incident. Arora told ANI, "There is no need to panic. The Punjab Police are capable. If someone has committed any mischief, action will be taken against them."

Further details on the investigation are awaited.

Terror Plot Foiled Ahead of Republic Day

The incident comes ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the country. Earlier on Friday, Punjab Police foiled a major terror conspiracy with the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, busting a terror module linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and arresting one operative.

BKI-linked Terror Module Busted

According to the Punjab Police, the arrested accused was allegedly planning an imminent attack on a security establishment. Acting on specific intelligence, the SSOC recovered one hand grenade, a sophisticated pistol and ammunition from his possession, thereby averting a potentially serious terror strike in the run-up to January 26.

In a post on X, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, said the accused was operating under the directions of foreign-based handlers identified as Nishan Jaurrian, Adesh Jamarai and Simma Deol.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar, under relevant sections of law, and further investigations are underway to trace the wider network and funding channels. (ANI)