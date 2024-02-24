Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Farmers' protest paused till February 29, to hold candle march today

    Protesting farmers will stay put on the Punjab-Haryana border until February 29, when their next announcement about the agitation will be made. Today, the farmers are set to hold a candle march, while seminars have been planned for Sunday.
     

    Farmer leaders announced that the future course of action regarding their 'Delhi Chalo' march will be decided on February 29. Leading the demonstrations, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) presented a schedule of events for the next week. The farmers at Shambhu and Khanauri, two protest locations on the Punjab-Haryana border, are adamant about holding their stand till then.

    A candle march is scheduled for today, followed by seminars on farmer-related issues tomorrow. On February 26, the protestors intend to burn effigies of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and ministers. In addition, several meetings of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha forums are slated for the subsequent two days.

    The foundations of the agitation continue to be the requests made by the farmers who are protesting: a farm debt forgiveness, the execution of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP).

    The farmers postponed their march for two days after clashes in Khanauri on Wednesday resulted in the death of a protester and the injuries of twelve police officers. The farmer leaders expressed their grievances with the Punjab government regarding the registration of an FIR in Singh's death and insisted that the cremation would not proceed until their demands were met.

    Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging violation of the rights of the "peacefully protesting" farmers by the Centre and some states. The appeal said that following repeated farmer union-called rallies demanding a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops and execution of the Swaminathan committee's recommendations, the Centre and several states had issued "threats" and strengthened the boundaries of the national capital.

