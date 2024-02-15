Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Farmers protest: Haryana govt extends mobile internet suspension in 7 districts till February 17

    The extension of the ban was justified by the additional chief secretary of Haryana, TVSN Prasad, citing the critical and tense law and order situation in the specified districts.

    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 7:46 PM IST

    In response to the continued farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, the Haryana government has extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts for an additional two days, until February 17. The affected districts include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, as outlined in the government's order.

    The decision follows the state government's initial extension of the suspension on February 13, a move made in light of escalating tensions along the Haryana-Punjab border. The Haryana Police had employed tear gas shells to deter farmers from breaching barricades and proceeding to Delhi.

    The 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, aims to exert pressure on the central government, demanding legislation on minimum support prices for crops and loan waivers.

    The extension of the ban was justified by the additional chief secretary of Haryana, TVSN Prasad, citing the critical and tense law and order situation in the specified districts. The order, issued under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, aims to prevent potential disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets, and disturbance of public law and order due to the misuse of internet services for spreading inflammatory material and false rumors.

    Under the order, the suspension encompasses mobile internet services, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services except voice calls in the specified districts.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 8:06 PM IST
