    FEMA case: ED summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra on February 19; check details

    Apart from the ED, Moitra is currently under investigation by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), which is conducting a preliminary inquiry based on allegations referred by the Lokpal.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 6:30 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in connection with a FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) case. The 49-year-old politician has been directed to appear before the central agency's office in Delhi on February 19, where her statement will be recorded under FEMA provisions.

    The controversy surrounding Moitra emerged when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused her of targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. Dubey further alleged that Moitra compromised national security for personal gains.

    In response to these accusations, Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December, vehemently denied any wrongdoing. She claimed to be a victim of a witch hunt, asserting that her scrutiny was linked to raising questions about the deals of the Adani Group.

    Moitra's case has been marked by political tension and conflicting narratives. As the Enforcement Directorate prepares to question her, the investigation takes center stage, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal saga surrounding the former Lok Sabha MP.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 6:30 PM IST
