    Kamal Nath in Delhi amidst rumours of shift to BJP; he doesn't deny it either

    Speculation swirls around the potential defection of Congress veteran Kamal Nath to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his visit to the national capital. Kamal Nath remained evasive when questioned by reporters

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

    Speculation surged among political circles on Saturday over the potential defection of Congress stalwart Kamal Nath to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his ongoing visit to the national capital. Fueling the conjecture, Nath's son, Nakul Nath, Madhya Pradesh's sole Congress MP, removed the party's abbreviation from his social media bio, intensifying rumors of a possible transition within the father-son duo.

    BJP says doors open for Kamal Nath, son Nakul Nath; Congress in denial

    Arriving in the national capital on Saturday, Kamal Nath, a nine-time Lok Sabha representative for his bastion Chhindwara, remained tight-lipped about the swirling speculations. In response to queries about switching to the BJP, Nath stated that he would promptly inform the media should any such decision be made.

    During a brief exchange with reporters, Nath urged against undue excitement, emphasizing his commitment to transparency. Notably, while refraining from outrightly dismissing the rumours, Nath neither confirmed nor denied the potential switch.

    Meanwhile, the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh extended an open invitation to Kamal Nath and his son, Nakul Nath, to join the saffron camp.

    Allegedly disheartened over being denied a Rajya Sabha berth from Madhya Pradesh and facing opposition from Rahul Gandhi post the Congress's electoral defeat in 2023, Nath has reportedly grown discontented. Following the Congress's drubbing in the assembly polls, where it secured only 66 seats against the BJP's 163, Nath was replaced as the state unit chief.

    However, senior Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh and Jitendra Singh, expressed confidence in Nath's allegiance to the Congress, citing his longstanding association with the party and the Nehru-Gandhi family. Over the years, the Congress has witnessed an exodus of several prominent leaders, with recent departures including Milind Deora, Ashok Chavan, Kapil Sibal, and Ghulam Nabi Azad, among others. 

    Another Congress leader to join BJP? Kamal Nath's son removes party name from social media bio

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 6:01 PM IST
