    Farmers protest 2.0: Protesters likely to block train tracks in Punjab today, hold talks with government

    The Bharatiya Kisan Union-Ugrahan (BKU-Ugrahan) is likely to block the railway tracks in Punjab today, to show solidarity with the farmers marching towards Delhi. Meanwhile, three Union ministers will meet farmer leaders in Chandigarh today for the third round of talks.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

    While the 'Delhi Chalo' march continues, and thousands of farmers have vowed to continue their protest, the Centre and farmer leaders are preparing for a third round of talks.  Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai are set to meet with representatives of the protesting farmer unions via video conferencing today evening. Previous meetings between the two sides failed to yield results, prompting farmers to launch their protest march on Tuesday, February 13.

    Harmeet Singh Kadian of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kadian) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Punjab Chapter called for a nationwide strike for February 16, with additional protests planned at toll plazas across Punjab on February 15 from 11 AM to 2 PM.

    Tear gas was used by security personnel at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana to scatter farmers who were trying to break through barriers. In response, a few demonstrators threw stones. A police drone was observing the protests, so a few farmers tried to bring it down with kites.

    The Delhi Police urged commuters to look for alternate routes and issued a warning about excessive traffic on the DND Flyway as a result of security checks. To halt the farmers' approach, barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and container walls have been built at strategic locations around Delhi, including Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri.

    Farmers who are protesting call for the following: a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the fulfillment of the recommendations made by the Swaminathan Commission, pensions for farmers and farm laborers, the discharge of agricultural debt, and justice for the victims of the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 9:00 AM IST
