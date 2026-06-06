In Ranchi, BJP President Nitin Nabin hailed farmers as the biggest contributors to national progress. He stressed the government's commitment to farmer welfare, doubling income, and engaging in regular dialogue with the agricultural community.

Emphasising the role of the farmers in the nation's growth, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday asserted that they offer the biggest contribution and progress of the country.

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Addressing the Intellectuals Meet in Ranchi, Nabin underscored the link between the well-being of farmers and national stability, reaffirming the government's commitment to the prosperity of the agricultural community.

"I acknowledge that the biggest contribution to this country and to the progress of this country comes from our farmers. They say that if the farmer is happy, then there is prosperity in the home, and harmony too. Our government has a very clear plan towards farmers. We do not want to keep farmers merely as beneficiaries," he said.

Detailing the government's approach, Nabin highlighted that their strategy prioritises listening to farmers through regular dialogues. "Along with farmers' welfare, with farmers' agricultural roadmap, and along with doubling farmers' income and solutions to their issues in their farming, we also engage in dialogue with them," he said.

Noting the change in nomenclature under PM Modi, which highlights the drive for Farmers' Welfare, he said, "This is why, for a long time in the past, the Agriculture Department has been advanced forward by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji by renaming it the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare."

Nabin on Two-Day Organisational Visit

His address comes during a two-day organisational visit to Jharkhand to participate in a series of meetings and interactions aimed at strengthening the party's organisational structure and expanding public outreach across the state.

Earlier, he chaired a meeting of BJP MPs and MLAs at the state BJP office in Ranchi after he arrived at Ranchi Airport, and received a grand welcome with flowers.

Second Day Itinerary

On the second day of his visit, Nabin will depart from Ranchi for Bokaro Steel City in the morning. There, he will visit the residence of BJP worker Pritam Sinha and interact with local party workers and leaders.

Subsequently, he will visit the residence of State BJP President Aditya Sahu at Kuchu in Ormanjhi.

Subsequently, Nabin will chair a very important joint meeting with district in-charges, district presidents, and representatives of the state media, social media, and IT cells at the State BJP office in Ranchi.

He will then hold a meeting of State BJP officials and review organisational activities.

(ANI)