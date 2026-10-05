Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge launched a sharp attack on the RSS, calling it an 'unregistered money laundering unit.' He defended Digvijay Singh and drew a distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva, questioning the Sangh's authority.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), terming the organisation an "unregistered money laundering unit" operating under the guise of religion. Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad, the Karnataka Home Minister alleged, "The RSS is nothing but an unregistered money laundering unit that, in the name of religion, is carrying out all illegal activities."

Kharge defends Digvijay Singh, questions Sangh's ideology

The remarks came after Congress leader Digvijay Singh alleged that the national discourse has been hijacked by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) by continuous rhetoric around Hindutva, causing a rift between Hindus and other religions, drawing widespread criticism from seers, saints, and BJP leaders. Defending Singh, Kharge described the Congress leader as a devoted adherent of faith. "Digvijaya Singh is a staunch Sanatani," Kharge said.

Further questioning the ideological standing of the RSS, he took a jab, saying that the Sangh acts like the sole protector of Hinduism, which is 3000 years old, when the RSS itself is only 100 years old. "The RSS does not know the head or tail of this feeling. They act as if they are the sole protectors of a religion that is 3,000 years old, whereas they have just turned 100," he said.

Drawing a sharp distinction between faith and political ideology, the Home Minister asserted that Hinduism and Hindutva are fundamentally distinct. "There is a strong difference between Hinduism and Hindutva. Hindutva was something started by the RSS, whereas Hinduism has existed for thousands of years. Therefore, no Hindu has anything to learn from the RSS," he said.

Earlier, Digvijay Singh criticised the RSS and VHP, "The discourse in this country has shifted to constantly harping on Hinduism, driven by the RSS and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad promoting 'Hindutva', a term coined by Savarkar. Because of this, rifts have been created across the country, between Hindus and Muslims, between Hindus and Sikhs, and between Hindus and Christians. India belongs to everyone. Unity in diversity is our strength." (ANI)