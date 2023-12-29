Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Farewell to Captain Vijayakanth: DMDK office hosts final rites with 72-gun salute in Chennai (WATCH)

    The last procession for the DMDK founder began from Island Grounds, proceeding to the party headquarters at Koyambedu, where Vijayakanth's mortal remains were interred in a sandalwood coffin box.

    Farewell to Captain Vijayakanth: DMDK office hosts final rites with 72-gun salute in Chennai (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 6:35 PM IST

    Leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and an array of prominent figures gathered at Koyambedu in Chennai on Friday (December 29) to pay homage to the late DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth. The somber ceremony marking his final rites included a poignant 72-gun salute offered by the Tamil Nadu police, honoring the revered actor-turned-politician.

    The last procession for the DMDK founder began from Island Grounds, proceeding to the party headquarters at Koyambedu, where Vijayakanth's mortal remains were interred in a sandalwood coffin box.

    ULFA pro-talks faction seals historic agreement with Centre, Assam govt in Amit Shah's presence (WATCH)

    The poignant day unfolded with state honors as MK Stalin, accompanied by senior ministers and Vijayakanth's family, offered floral tributes to the former opposition leader and two-time MLA. A multitude of DMDK members and the public convened to bid a heartfelt farewell to the departed leader.

    Vijayakanth, aged 71, succumbed to COVID-19 complications after a prolonged illness, drawing poignant emotions from his supporters and admirers.

    The funeral procession, commencing from Island Grounds, traversed to the DMDK office, allowing a limited gathering of 200 family members to participate in the last rites.

    As 'Captain' Vijayakanth embarked on his final journey, thousands thronged the streets, symbolizing their reverence for the actor-politician.

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim moves Delhi HC, seeks removal of defamatory video by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh

    Reports indicate that the Tamil Nadu government shouldered all expenses for Vijayakanth's funeral arrangements, ensuring provisions such as drinking water, toilets, and pathways for public homage at Island Grounds. A robust security presence of over 3,000 policemen was observed during the event.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ULFA pro-talks faction seals historic agreement with Centre, Assam govt in Amit Shah's presence AJR

    ULFA pro-talks faction seals historic agreement with Centre, Assam govt in Amit Shah's presence (WATCH)

    No change in Rezang La memorial Govt fact-checks claims of 'dismantling' of landmark in buffer zone

    'No change in Rezang La memorial...' Govt fact-checks claims of dismantling of landmark in buffer zone (WATCH)

    Kerala: Etihad Airways to resume services to Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode from January 1 rkn

    Kerala: Etihad Airways to resume services to Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode from January 1

    Technical halt MEA mum on human trafficking claim after aircraft with Indians was grounded in France WATCH snt

    'Technical halt...': MEA mum on human trafficking claim after aircraft with Indians was grounded in France

    Kerala cabinet reshuffle: KB Ganesh Kumar, K Ramachandran take oath as ministers anr

    Kerala cabinet reshuffle: KB Ganesh Kumar, K Ramachandran take oath as ministers

    Recent Stories

    Football Carlo Ancelotti extends stay at Real Madrid; ends speculation of becoming Brazil's coach osf

    Carlo Ancelotti extends stay at Real Madrid; ends speculation of becoming Brazil's coach

    Imran Khan's PTI granted jail meetings for election planning: Islamabad High Court decision AJR

    Imran Khan's PTI granted jail meetings for election planning: Islamabad High Court decision

    WATCH Purported video showcasing demolition of mosque in China goes viral; sparks outburst snt

    WATCH: Purported video showcasing demolition of mosque in China goes viral; sparks outburst

    ULFA pro-talks faction seals historic agreement with Centre, Assam govt in Amit Shah's presence AJR

    ULFA pro-talks faction seals historic agreement with Centre, Assam govt in Amit Shah's presence (WATCH)

    The Archies' actor Vedang Raina says THIS about dating rumors with Khushi Kapoor SHG

    'The Archies' actor Vedang Raina says THIS about dating rumors with Khushi Kapoor

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon