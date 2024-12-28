Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM laid to rest with full state honours in Delhi; WATCH gun salute

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's last rites were held with full state honours today at the Nigambodh Ghat, a public cremation ground in Delhi.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 1:00 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's last rites were held with full state honours today at the Nigambodh Ghat, a public cremation ground in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other high-profile politicians attended the funeral.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, among others attended the ceremony. Dr Singh's body was first taken to the Congress headquarters in the national capital.

Also read: Govt agreed to memorial to honour Manmohan Singh, Congress now playing politics: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi

Earlier in the day, Singh’s final journey began from the Congress headquarters, AICC, where party leaders gathered to pay their respects to the architect of India's economic liberalisation. A flower-adorned vehicle carried the mortal remains of Singh left the Congress headquarters in a procession amid chants of "Manmohan Singh amar rahe".

A large number of Congress workers and leaders along with hundreds of Singh's well-wishers walked along as "Jab tak suraj chand rahega, tab tak tera naam rahega" slogans rent the air.

Former Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also accompanied the procession alongside Singh's relatives.

7-day national mourning

The Centre has declared a seven-day state mourning throughout the country as a mark of respect to Dr Singh. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India. The Congress has also declared that all official programs of the party, including the Foundation Day celebration, will be cancelled for the next seven days and will resume on January 3.

