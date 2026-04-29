Hyderabad Police are searching for Nikhil Yadav, who allegedly posed as a Telangana police constable and posted viral social media videos in uniform. Police say he falsely claimed he could arrange meetings with CM Revanth Reddy and had links with political leaders. He also allegedly sold an IPL ticket. The case has raised questions about security.

A man accused of pretending to be a Telangana police constable is on the run after his social media videos went viral. Police have registered a case against Nikhil Yadav at Saifabad Police Station in Hyderabad. He is accused of wearing a police uniform, making misleading videos and falsely claiming to have powerful political connections, according to a report by Telangana Today.

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Claimed links with top leaders

According to police, Nikhil posted several reels on social media while dressed as a police officer.

In one viral video shot near the Telangana Secretariat, he allegedly told people that he could arrange a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

He also reportedly claimed to have close links with leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Police say these claims were completely false.

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Security concerns at Secretariat

Investigators suspect Nikhil may have entered the Telangana Secretariat using a visitor pass. This has raised serious questions about security at one of the state's most important government buildings.

Officials are now looking into how he managed to record videos there.

IPL reel under scanner

Police said Nikhil also filmed another reel during an Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad on April 18. In that video, he allegedly claimed he had access to match tickets.

He is also accused of selling one ticket to a spectator.

Multiple cases suspected

Nikhil is believed to be from Gadwal. Police say he is currently absconding, and special teams have been formed to trace him.

He is also suspected to be involved in several cheating cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Authorities are verifying his criminal background.

Social media reacts

His videos quickly spread online, with many users questioning whether he was a real police officer. One user tagged Telangana Police and asked, "Is he real police or just a junior artist?"

Another joked that he seemed more interested in making content than doing police work. Some users mocked his claims of being close to the Chief Minister, while others raised concerns about how he entered the Secretariat.

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Political criticism grows

The incident has also triggered political criticism. Several social media users questioned the state's security arrangements.

Opposition supporters claimed the case showed weaknesses in the Telangana government's administration.

They pointed out that this was not the first time someone with a fake identity had allegedly entered the Secretariat.

Police continue search

Hyderabad Police are continuing their search for Nikhil.

Officials have urged the public not to trust anyone making false claims in uniform or offering access to politicians or special events.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected soon.