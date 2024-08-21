Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Fake' garlic made of cement found in Maharashtra amid soaring prices; viral video sparks debate (WATCH)

    A viral video reveals fake garlic made of cement being sold in Maharashtra, highlighting consumer safety concerns amid skyrocketing prices.

    Fake garlic made of cement found in Maharashtra amid soaring prices; viral video sparks debate (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 4:56 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    As garlic prices surge across the country, reports of counterfeit or 'fake' garlic appearing in vegetable markets have surfaced, raising alarm among consumers. In Maharashtra's Akola district, a video has gone viral, showing fake garlic made from, believe it or not, CEMENT!

    The one-minute viral clip captures a person peeling a garlic pod to reveal a rock-hard, cement-like substance inside.

    Also read: Badlapur rape case: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra bandh on August 24; all you need to know

    The video has sparked widespread concern on social media, with many expressing shock over the safety implications of such fraud.

    "A shocking case has come to light from Maharashtra's Akola, where some hawkers are cheating people by selling fake garlic, which were found to be made of cement," remarked one user on X, formerly Twitter.

    Another user stated, "Fake garlic is being sold in the market, so please be aware while buying. Mostly online, you could easily get scammed."

    Criticism has also been directed at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the rising costs, with one user sarcastically questioning, "Fake garlic made of cement has hit the market because it's so expensive. Our finance minister doesn't eat garlic, so my question is - do we now pay 28% GST?

    The issue of fake garlic comes amid recent developments where the Madhya Pradesh High Court resolved a long-standing debate, classifying garlic as a vegetable and allowing its sale in both vegetable and spice markets.

    Adding to the concern, it appears that the 'fake' garlic is being mixed with real garlic, complicating the task for consumers to differentiate between the genuine and the fake.

    Currently, garlic prices are ranging between Rs 120-180 per kilogram in various parts of the country, exacerbating the problem and driving the market for deceitful practices.

    Also read: Pigeon fails to fly at Chhattisgarh Independence Day event, comparisons drawn to 'Panchayat' scene (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cinema is my passion, will die if I can't act: Union Minister Suresh Gopi anr

    Cinema is my passion, will die if I can't act: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

    Reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh pharma company leaves several injured AJR

    BREAKING: Reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh pharma company leaves several injured

    Kerala: Rising water levels in Meenachil river prompt alerts for residents living on banks dmn

    Kerala: Rising water levels in Meenachil river prompt alerts for residents living on banks

    IAF fighter aircraft accidentally releases 'air store' near Pokhran firing range; check details AJR

    IAF fighter aircraft accidentally releases 'air store' near Pokhran firing range; check details (WATCH)

    D Devaraj Urs legacy lives on under CM Siddaramaiah leadership says Minister D Sudhakar vkp

    ‘D Devaraj Urs’s legacy lives on under CM Siddaramaiah’s leadership’: Minister D Sudhakar

    Recent Stories

    Cinema is my passion, will die if I can't act: Union Minister Suresh Gopi anr

    Cinema is my passion, will die if I can't act: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

    Top 10 cheapest currencies in the world in 2024 gcw

    Top 10 cheapest currencies in the world in 2024

    Try out 8 home remedies and say goodbye to grey hair

    Hair turning Grey? Try THESE 8 effective home remedies

    Prabhas 'Darling', 'Eeshwar' to re-release on his 45th birthday; Reports ATG

    Prabhas' 'Darling', 'Eeshwar' to re-release on his 45th birthday; Reports

    Reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh pharma company leaves several injured AJR

    BREAKING: Reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh pharma company leaves several injured

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon