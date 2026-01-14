FAIMA has written to the Health Minister opposing the reduced NEET-PG 2025 cut-off, which allows candidates with negative scores to be eligible. The body warned of nationwide protests if the notification is not withdrawn immediately.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written to Union Health Minister JP Nadda expressing grave concern over "drastically reduced" NEET-PG 2025 cut-off percentile, allowing candidates with 'negative' scores to become "eligible" for postgraduate admissions. FAIMA urged the Centre to withdraw the notification, warning that it would initiate nationwide protests if the government did not take timely action.

The medical association strongly opposed the notice issued by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), stating that it makes candidates with "scores as low as minus 40 marks eligible for postgraduate admissions." FAIMA wrote, "We are writing this letter on behalf of the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) to express our strong opposition and grave concern regarding the notice issued by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on January 13, 2026, whereby the cut-off percentile for NEET-PG 2025-26 has been drastically reduced across all categories, making candidates with scores as low as minus 40 marks eligible for postgraduate admissions."

Concerns Over Quality and Exam Credibility

"NEET-PG is a prestigious, highly competitive national-level examination that serves as the backbone of postgraduate medical education in India. Such an unprecedented and illogical reduction in the cut-off severely undermines the sanctity, credibility, and purpose of this examination. Allowing candidates with negative marks to qualify for postgraduate medical training cannot be justified under any academic or ethical standards," the letter added.

FAIMA argued that the move raises concern over the quality of doctors, calling it a "threat" to patient safety. FAIMA wrote, "This decision raises serious concerns about the quality of future specialists and poses a direct threat to patient safety and public health, particularly affecting the poor and vulnerable sections of society who depend on government and teaching hospitals."

The body also stated that the drastic reduction might make the NEET-PG examination "redundant." "Furthermore, such a drastic reduction creates an impression that conducting a national competitive examination like NEET-PG may soon become redundant, as admissions could be granted irrespective of merit, rank, or eligibility. Lowering educational standards merely to fill vacant seats in certain private medical colleges is unacceptable and sets a harmful precedent for the future of India's medical education system," the medical body said.

Demand for Withdrawal and Protest Warning

"FAIMA strongly condemns this decision taken by MCC/NBE and urges the Government of India to immediately withdraw this notification and restore a reasonable, merit-based cut-off in the larger interest of patients, medical education, and public trust. Failing timely corrective action, FAIMA will be compelled to initiate nationwide protests in consultation with resident doctors and medical associations across the country," the letter read.

Earlier today, Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron of the FAIMA, also issued a video message and criticised the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for lowering the NEET-PG qualifying percentile to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats.

Rationale for Revision: Over 18,000 Vacant Seats

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025 admissions to address the large number of vacant postgraduate medical seats across the country.

According to sources, "This decision follows the completion of Round-2 counselling, where over 18,000 PG seats remained unfilled in government and private medical colleges." "The revision aims to ensure optimal utilisation of available seats, which are vital for expanding India's pool of trained medical specialists. Leaving such seats vacant undermines national efforts to improve healthcare delivery and results in the loss of valuable educational resources," sources said further.

All NEET-PG candidates are MBBS-qualified doctors who have completed their degrees and internships. (ANI)