Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met with former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in New Delhi, discussing ways to strengthen India-UK ties. They explored collaborations in tech, investment, skilling, higher education, and automobile sectors, leveraging the new India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"We discussed about the strengthening India-UK ties in tech, investment, skilling and higher education, automobile, especially with the new FTA between India and UK. Maharashtra is committed to building resilient, future-ready collaborations that benefit both our economies," the Chief Minister said. Absolutely pleased to meet the former Prime Minister of UK Shri Rishi Sunak in New Delhi. We discussed about the strengthening India–UK ties in tech, investment, skilling and higher education, automobile, especially with the new FTA between India and UK. Maharashtra is committed… pic.twitter.com/rItGQx30Yv — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 20, 2026

India-UK Free Trade Agreement Details

Fadnavis emphasised Maharashtra's commitment to building resilient, future-ready partnerships that benefit both economies. The meeting highlighted opportunities for mutual growth and cooperation between India and the UK.

The new India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to boost bilateral trade, particularly in the automotive sector, with tariffs on automotive imports to be halved over 10 years. The FTA will benefit Indian companies like Mahindra, TVS Motor Company, and Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover, while also opening up opportunities for UK-based companies.

Indian professionals will gain easier access to the UK market, with exemptions from social security contributions for up to 3 years.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (CETA), signed in July 2025 and expected to be implemented in April 2026, is a landmark deal aiming to double bilateral trade to US$112 billion by 2030. It provides 99% duty-free access for Indian exports, specifically boosting textiles, footwear, and gems, while reducing Indian tariffs on UK cars and whisky. Signed on July 24, 2025, the pact is set for an April 2026 rollout, pending final UK parliamentary approval. It is touted as the UK's biggest deal post-Brexit. 99% of Indian exports will enter the UK duty-free. India will reduce tariffs on British products, including lowering Scotch whisky tariffs from 150% to 75% initially, further dropping to 40% by 2035.

Fadnavis at India AI Summit 2026

Earlier today, CM Fadnavis highlighted the mounting global challenges facing the agriculture sector, saying food systems worldwide are under strain due to climate volatility, falling water tables, deteriorating soil health, fragile supply chains, and unpredictable global markets.

Speaking at the India AI Summit 2026, Fadnavis said that for countries of the Global South, agriculture is not just an economic activity but a pillar of livelihood, social stability, and national security. He added that India recognises this reality deeply and, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has placed digital public infrastructure and responsible artificial intelligence at the centre of national development. "We meet at a very defining moment. Across the world, food systems are under strain, climate volatility is intensifying, water tables are falling, soil health is deteriorating, supply chains are fragile, and global markets are unpredictable. For countries from the Global South, agriculture is not merely an economic sector, it is livelihood, social stability, and national security. India understands this very deeply, and under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has placed digital public infrastructure and responsible AI at the centre stage of national development," said Fadnavis.

India AI Mission at the Core

He said the India AI Mission aims to use technology to promote inclusion, transparency, and scale, with agriculture at its core. Noting that over half a billion Indians depend directly or indirectly on farming, Fadnavis pointed out that smallholders continue to face fragmented information, rising input costs, climate uncertainty, and limited access to credit and markets. "The India AI Mission is about using technology to deliver inclusion, transparency, and scale. Today, agriculture must sit at the heart of this mission. Over half a billion Indians depend directly or indirectly on agriculture, yet small holders face fragmented information, pricing input cost, climate uncertainty, and limited access to credit and markets," said Fadnavis.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 brings together policymakers, industry leaders and technology experts to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and its role in driving innovation and economic growth. (ANI)