Fact-check: Modi government does NOT want to link CGHS with Ayushman Bharat Health Account

The Union Health Ministry has said that the message being circulating in some WhatsApp groups is absolutely incorrect.

The Union Health Ministry has rejected as fake news a message being widely circulated over messaging platform WhatsApp, claiming that the Narendra Modi government will "eventually force Central Government Health Scheme beneficiaries to avail treatment from government hospitals and virtually say goodbye to getting treatment from empanelled hospitals".

The WhatsApp message claims that the government wants to link CGHS with Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) to provide treatment for CGHS beneficiaries in Government Hospitals instead of in private hospitals.

It further claims that the government has been openly saying that sectors like education, health, etc., are non-core activities, thus reducing budget allocations and handing them over to corporations.

Urging people to recognise and understand the ulterior moves of the government, the message allegedly attributed to V Krishna Mohan, National Vice Chairman of the Confederation of Central Government Gazetted Officers Organisations, states that people should not immediately opt for linking our CGHS Beneficiary ID with ABHA ID as it would virtually end of huge and incomparable and distinct advantages that CGHS beneficiaries have in comparison to Ayushman Bharat Beneficiaries.

However, this message being circulated in WhatsApp is fake.

In a brief statement, the Union Health Ministry has said that the message being circulating in some WhatsApp groups is absolutely incorrect. "There is no truth in this message," it said.

To note, over 29 crore citizens have generated their unique Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA). Till December 2022, the scheme had crossed a significant milestone with over four crore digital health records being linked to the ABHA accounts of individuals.

ABHA allows citizens to access and manage their health records digitally conveniently. This enables citizens to create a comprehensive medical history across various healthcare providers, thereby improving clinical decision-making. Furthermore, citizens can share relevant health records with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission-registered healthcare providers digitally.

