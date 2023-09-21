Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fact Check: Be careful about viral job offer promising Rs 10000 per week

    Job offer scams are on the rise on social media these days. In the present-day digital world, searching for and applying for job openings has become easier. However, in the hopes of landing the job of our dreams, sometimes we become oblivious to potential fake job warning signs.

    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

    Delhi: Job offer scams are on the rise on social media these days. In the present-day digital world, searching for and applying for job openings has become easier. However, in the hopes of landing the job of our dreams, sometimes we become oblivious to potential fake job warning signs. These scams typically involve fake job postings that promise lucrative positions and also offer dream salaries.

    Every day, a job advertisement in the name of Damco Digital Marketing Agency is circulated on social media. A message, purportedly from someone named Radhika, is circulated on WhatsApp, offering part-time work-from-home opportunities. The job requirements specify that only Indian nationals are eligible for these positions, with a promised basic salary of Rs 10,000 per week.

    The message claims that payments will be made through online banking, Paytm, GPay, and UPI, and assures prospective candidates that this work can be carried out without affecting their current employment. The sole task mentioned is reviewing restaurants on Google Maps. This fraudulent job offer has been spreading like wildfire on both WhatsApp and Facebook, catching the attention of many job seekers.

    However, the legitimate Damco Group, which has been falsely associated with this scam, has denied any involvement in this post. They have stated that they did not offer any such job opportunity and have not posted any advertisements on social media platforms. The company has unequivocally confirmed that the circulating message is fake. In response to the scam, Damco Group has issued a stern warning to the public, advising them not to share personal information or make any payments in response to these fraudulent job offers. They emphasise the importance of verifying job opportunities through official and reputable channels.

