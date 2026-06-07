Former YSRCP MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu was arrested by Narsingi Police for allegedly attempting to encroach upon 10 acres of government land near Hyderabad using fake GO documents. He has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Former Andhra Pradesh MLA from YSRCP Bolla Brahma Naidu was arrested in a case for allegedly attempting to encroach upon 10 acres of government land near Hyderabad, police said.

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Narsingi Police in Cyberabad have arrested the former YSRCP MLA Naidu in connection with a fake Government Order (GO) land documents case registered under the Narsingi Police Station limits in Rangareddy district. According to the police, the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the circulation of fabricated Government Orders that were allegedly used to stake claims over government land.

Broader Investigation into Fake GOs

Following his arrest, Naidu was produced before a magistrate, who remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. He has been lodged in Chanchalguda Jail, Narsingi Police added. This comes after the Cyberabad Police arrested three persons for allegedly creating and circulating fake government orders related to government land in Gandipet village of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, an official stated on May 30.

According to police, the accused circulated forged documents falsely claiming that government land situated in Gandipet village, Gandipet mandal, had been regularised and allotted in favour of private individuals. The forged documents included five fake GO copies.

Based on a complaint filed by Srinivas Reddy, Tahsildar of Gandipet mandal, a case was registered at Narsingi Police Station in Cyberabad, and an investigation was launched. Police said the complaint was received on May 23 at around 7:30 pm, alleging that fake and fabricated government orders were being circulated through WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms to misrepresent the ownership status of government land.

During the investigation, police obtained a search warrant from the court and conducted searches at the residences of the accused -- Nimmala Venugopal, Nimmala Ramaswamy and Nimmala Rajesh -- all residents of Gandipet village. During the searches, police seized bank passbooks, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), mobile phones and a laptop. (ANI)