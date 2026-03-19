Former TVK leader Ranjana Nachiyaar joined the DMK, slamming actor Vijay for alleged hypocrisy and unapproachability. She called the DMK a 'comfortable choice'. Meanwhile, Vijay refuted rumours of any alliance, stating his party stands for social justice.

Former Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Ranjana Nachiyaar on Thursday joined Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam ahead of the Assembly elections. She met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin after joining the DMK.

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Nachiyaar Cites 'Hypocrisy' and 'Disrespect' for Switch

Speaking with ANI, the actress attributed her switch to TVK leader Vijay's alleged hypocrisy, unapproachable nature, and alleged disrespect of women. She further said, being a party in power with public trust, DMK is a more comfortable choice. "TVK is a party which leader Vijay has started. He says that he is going to give a difference in party... but he does not keep up his words. He should come and meet people... I suspect so many things in the party. The leader disrespecting women on stage on the day of Women's Day... He is not approachable to the party cadres, women leaders and the people too... DMK is a party that is already in power, and because people have trust and believe in DMK, I think this is more comfortable...," she said.

She further dismissed speculations of TVK forming alliances with major parties for seats, stating that Vijay's alleged unapproachable nature does not allow that to happen. "TVK does not have any idea of any alliance with any party. I don't think they are fit to talk about an alliance. The leader has to be approachable for the other party leaders. I have seen so many leaders trying to approach to join TVK but they have escaped because he is not approachable," she said.

TVK Will Not Form Alliance, Says Vijay

On the other hand, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Actor Vijay on Wednesday refuted the rumours suggesting that the party will form an alliance with other major political parties, saying TVK is with social and secular justice and won't compromise it. While participating in TVK's Iftar party, Vijay said, "We are the people's team. They tried a lot, but it didn't work out. Now they took a fake campaign that we will be going to this alliance and that alliance. I want to tell clearly that we are always with secular and social justice, and we will not compromise on it. The government will be led by us. Whoever spreads rumours, don't believe it. We can achieve our target for sure."

This comes as Tamil Nadu is set to go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)