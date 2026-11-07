A team of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad is investigating an explosion at the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad. A delivery boy sustained injuries from shattered glass during the incident, which is currently being probed by authorities.

UP ATS Investigates Blast

A team of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrived at Indirapuram Police Station on Saturday to investigate the reported explosion at the Vasundhara police outpost. Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Police Raj Karan Nayar, Indirapuram ACP Suryabali Maurya and a forensic team also reached the Vasundhara police outpost, where the explosion was reported last night. Police said the exact nature and cause of the explosion would be established following an investigation.

Casualties and Incident Details

A delivery boy also sustained injuries after an explosion occurred inside the Vasundhara police outpost on Friday in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, police said. Indirapuram ACP Suryabali Maurya said a delivery boy and a sub-inspector were present inside the outpost at the time of the explosion.

Eyewitness Account

"A sub-inspector from the Vasundhara police outpost and a delivery boy, who had arrived to drop off an item, were present at the scene. The delivery boy sustained injuries from the shattered glass,” he said.

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