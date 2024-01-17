Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Explained: Why MHA revoked Centre for Policy Research's FCRA registration

    Led by Yamini Aiyar, the daughter of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, CPR faces allegations of violating FCRA regulations. The cancellation follows a period of government scrutiny, including an income tax survey.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

    In a significant development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revoked the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2020 (FCRA registration) of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), a prominent public policy research institution based in New Delhi. CPR, a renowned think tank, is led by Yamini Aiyar, daughter of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. The cancellation comes amid allegations of FCRA regulations violation.

    The FCRA licence of CPR had been suspended for 180 days in February of the previous year, with an extension for an additional 180 days. Officials cite FCRA violations as the reason behind the cancellation, following a period of government scrutiny and an earlier income tax survey. The decision to cancel the FCRA licence was reportedly conveyed to CPR last week.

    Expressing distress over the cancellation, Yamini Aiyar stated that the action was disproportionate and lacked sufficient opportunity for the organisation to present its case. She affirmed CPR's commitment to its core goals and expressed confidence in resolving the matter in line with constitutional values.

    In September 2022, the Income Tax Department conducted a 'survey' operation against CPR, along with two other organizations—Oxfam India and the Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) in Bengaluru. The operation was part of a probe into their foreign funding. Oxfam India, facing a similar situation, had its FCRA licence denied renewal in December 2021, and the Central Bureau of Investigation is also investigating Oxfam India.

    The MHA argued against CPR's FCRA licence suspension challenge in the Delhi High Court, contending that the think tank's foreign funding required halting due to potential adverse effects on the country's economic interests. The MHA alleged that CPR transferred foreign contributions to other entities and deposited them in non-designated accounts, violating FCRA regulations. In response to the recent cancellation, CPR is considering legal options to seek justice.

    CPR, established in 1973, is a leading policy think tank that conducts extensive research on various policy-related issues, focusing on India's 21st-century challenges. The cancellation of its FCRA registration raises questions about the broader implications for organizations engaged in public policy research and foreign funding.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
