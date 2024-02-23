Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Explained: What is 'turha', the new party symbol of Sharad Pawar's NCP?

    The turha symbol features a man blowing a long, curved, trumpet-like instrument with a reverse 'C' shape, adorned with a thread or string. Historically, this instrument, also known as turhi, turahi, or turturi, was crafted from bullock horns before the prevalence of metal.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    The Election Commission on Thursday (February 22) assigned the election symbol "Man Blowing Turha" to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar. This decision comes after the well-known "Clock" symbol of the undivided party was allotted to Ajit Pawar. The turha, a traditional musical instrument, serves as the distinct symbol for Sharad Pawar's faction, embodying cultural significance in Maharashtra.

    The turha symbol features a man blowing a long, curved, trumpet-like instrument with a reverse 'C' shape, adorned with a thread or string. Historically, this instrument, also known as turhi, turahi, or turturi, was crafted from bullock horns before the prevalence of metal. Traditionally played by men, its use has been passed down through generations.

    In the past, the ceremonial blowing of the turha marked the arrival of kings, nobles, and dignitaries. In Maharashtra, it was a prominent instrument in the court of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and was used as a salute during the reign of the Adilshahi kings of Bijapur.

    The turha signaled the beginning of significant journeys, preparations for important tasks, battles, and marked the commencement and conclusion of combat.

    During colonial rule, tutari musicians sought refuge from the British in temples, intertwining the music with religious traditions. Today, the turha resonates at joyful occasions like weddings, political rallies in Maharashtra, and was a rallying call at the farmers' protest of 2020-21.

    Often accompanied by percussion instruments like the dhol, the turha's vibrant sounds remain an integral part of cultural celebrations, including the annual Ganeshotsav in Pune.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
