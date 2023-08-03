Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Allahabad HC allows ASI to conduct survey of Gyanvapi mosque; check details

    The survey is expected to be a crucial step in the legal proceedings surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque complex and its historical significance. It aims to shed light on the origins of the mosque and the claims of its construction on the site of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    The Allahabad High Court on Thursday (August 3) granted permission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, a significant development in the ongoing legal battle over the site. Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi survey case, confirmed the court's decision, stating that the ASI survey would now proceed.

    The controversy revolves around claims that the Gyanvapi mosque was built after demolishing the Kashi Vishwanath temple. To determine the authenticity of these claims, the ASI will conduct a survey of the mosque complex, excluding the Wazukhana, which contains a structure claimed to be a Shivling.

    However, prior to this decision, the Allahabad High Court had asked the ASI not to initiate the survey until the ongoing hearing on the matter is completed. The Supreme Court had also put a detailed scientific survey by the ASI on hold until 5 pm on July 26.

    The court's initial order inadvertently disposed of an appeal by a committee questioning the maintainability of a suit by Hindus in the trial court, seeking worship rights inside the mosque. The Supreme Court had granted interim relief by staying the ASI survey but disposed of the main case on July 24.

    The survey is expected to be a crucial step in the legal proceedings surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque complex and its historical significance. It aims to shed light on the origins of the mosque and the claims of its construction on the site of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The outcome of the survey could have significant implications for both religious communities involved and the preservation of cultural heritage at the site.

