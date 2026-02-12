On February 13, 2026, India's Prime Minister's Office will relocate from the historic South Block to a new complex named Seva Teerth. Part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, this move aims to modernize governance and improve efficiency.

Seva Teerth — India’s New PMO Destiny

In a historic shift for India’s administrative landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to relocate the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) from the iconic South Block in New Delhi to a newly constructed complex named Seva Teerth on February 13, 2026. This move marks a defining moment in the nation’s governance architecture, symbolizing not only a physical relocation but also a conceptual transformation aimed at a service-oriented, efficient, and modern governance ecosystem.

End of an Era at South Block

Since India’s Independence in 1947, the PMO has operated from the South Block on Raisina Hill, sharing its colonial-era architecture with key ministries like Defence and External Affairs. For decades, this formidable structure stood as the nerve center of top government decision-making. A special cabinet meeting scheduled just before the move will be the last held at South Block, closing a chapter in the country’s administrative history.

With the PMO departing, the South Block — along with its counterpart North Block, traditionally housing the Home and Finance ministries — will be repurposed into Yuge Yugeen Bharat Sangrahalaya, a public museum space celebrating India’s political and cultural heritage.

What Is Seva Teerth?

Seva Teerth is a modern office complex developed under the government’s ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Project — an initiative to consolidate India’s key administrative functions, replace aging colonial structures, and build future-ready governance spaces. The name translates to “a place of service”, reflecting the administration’s emphasis on public service over power.

The complex replaces what was earlier known informally as the Executive Enclave. It is strategically located near the historic Raisina Hill — just a few steps from the South Block — and was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,189 crore, covering more than 2.26 lakh square feet.

Seva Teerth comprises three distinct buildings:

Seva Teerth-1: The new Prime Minister’s Office

Seva Teerth-2: The Cabinet Secretariat

Seva Teerth-3: The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the office of the National Security Advisor

This integrated layout brings historically dispersed administrative bodies into a single, unified precinct, significantly boosting inter-agency coordination and operational efficiency.

Why the Shift Matters

The PMO’s relocation to Seva Teerth represents a symbolic and functional upgrade:

1. A Cutting-Edge Work Environment: Seva Teerth’s design incorporates advanced infrastructural standards, including digitally integrated offices, smart security frameworks, centralized public interfaces, and modern ceremonial spaces suitable for hosting international dignitaries.

2. Efficiency and Coordination: With ministries and secretariat functions brought closer together, the shift aims to reduce delays in file movements, improve coordination among departments, and foster a more collaborative work culture.

3. Environmental and Sustainability Goals: The buildings are designed according to high Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) standards — including renewable energy systems, water conservation efforts, and waste management features to minimize environmental impact.

4. Modern Governance Narrative: The move aligns with the government’s broader narrative of moving away from colonial structures and outdated administrative systems towards facilities that embody service, accessibility, and forward-thinking governance. This philosophy has already influenced other changes, such as renaming Rajpath to Kartavya Path and Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan.

Seva Teerth and the Broader Central Vista Vision

Seva Teerth is one pivotal component of the expansive Central Vista Redevelopment Project, which envisages a reconfigured central administrative district in New Delhi. Other notable components include:

New Parliament Building — completed in 2023.

Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings — designed to house ministries under one roof.

Kartavya Bhavan — hosting key ministries like Finance, Defence, Health, and Education.

Consolidation of ministries across these newly built structures reduces the dependence on leased colonial-era offices scattered across the capital and decreases operating costs. The renovation is also expected to streamline bureaucratic workflows, strengthen inter-departmental communication, and support India’s long-term administrative needs.

The Inauguration Day

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to formally inaugurate Seva Teerth on February 13 at around 1:30 PM, followed by a public address from the complex in the evening. The ceremony will also mark the opening of Kartavya Bhavan-1 and Kartavya Bhavan-2, which house several central ministries.

A Forward-Looking Administrative Identity

Beyond bricks and mortar, the shift to Seva Teerth reflects India’s ambition to modernize its governance framework and present an administrative identity that aligns with the needs of a 21st-century democracy. It underlines a move toward service-first governance, enhanced efficiency, and an administrative architecture designed to serve citizens more effectively.

In essence, Seva Teerth is not just a new office address — it is a symbol of India’s evolving governance philosophy, representing a future where administrative excellence and public service are deeply intertwined.