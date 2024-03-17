Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Explained: Maharashtra's logic behind telling teachers not to wear T-shirts, jeans, or designer attire

    The Maharashtra government has mandated a 'dress code' for school teachers, prohibiting attire such as T-shirts and jeans. Female teachers must wear sarees or traditional dresses, while male teachers can wear pants and shirts, with schools selecting the colour scheme

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    The Maharashtra government has reportedly enforced a 'dress code' for school teachers across the state. Media reports cited a government order (GR) issued by the school education department on Friday, which prohibited teachers are prohibited from wearing T-shirts, jeans, or any attire with designs and prints.

    The dress code directive is applicable to all schools in Maharashtra, including private, aided, and unaided institutions. The GR stipulates that teachers must maintain cleanliness in their attire. Female teachers are required to wear sarees or traditional dresses like salwar, churidar, kurta, and dupatta, while male teachers are permitted to wear pants and shirts.

    Schools have been granted the authority to select the colour scheme for the dress code. However, it is advised that male teachers opt for light-coloured shirts paired with dark-coloured pants. Notably, the GR explicitly prohibits the use of designed or printed T-shirts, jeans, or any other casual clothing.

    Furthermore, the government emphasizes the importance of teachers being mindful of their attire. The directive extends to footwear, mandating that both male and female teachers wear appropriate shoes along with the prescribed dress code.

    It's crucial to note that this order applies not only to government school teachers but also to those in private educational institutions. While the government's decision has sparked discontent among teachers, the authorities maintain that the dress code is aimed at ensuring that teachers' attire does not distract or adversely impact students' learning environment.

    Implementation of Prefix "Tr"

    In an effort to boost the spirits of educators, the state's school education department has initiated the implementation of the prefix "Tr" before teachers' names, mirroring the convention of "Dr" for doctors and "Adv" for lawyers. This initiative aims to acknowledge the crucial role teachers fulfil in moulding young minds. The Commissionerate for School Education has been assigned the responsibility of creating a unique symbol for this prefix and promoting its adoption among teachers.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
