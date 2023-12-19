Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Explained: Is rising COVID cases in Kerala a cause of concern?

    Kerala has witnessed nearly a threefold rise in daily reported COVID-19 cases within a week, with 10 deaths recorded in the last 2 weeks.  Dr Danish Salim, Senior Specialist in the Emergency Department of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and founder of DocSta Learn explains the symptoms and precautions for the rising number of COVID cases in the state.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 3:06 PM IST

    There is growing worry and fear among the public due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala. In Kerala, there is a notable increase in both COVID cases and fatalities. The state has witnessed nearly a threefold rise in daily reported cases within a week, with 10 deaths recorded from December 1 to 17, according to data provided to the Centre by sources in the state health department. To know more about the symptoms and precautions, Asianet News reached out to Dr Danish Salim, Senior Specialist in the Emergency Department of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and founder of DocSta Learn about the new variant.

    1. The COVID rates have increased a lot in Kerala for a few weeks as a new variant of JN1 COVID with high spread capacity has also been confirmed in Kerala. Many people are worried after one more death due to COVID-19 last day. According to the report of the Union Health Ministry, 89.5% of the active COVID cases in the country are in Kerala. What is the truth behind this?

    COVID-19 cases are indeed increasing in the state. Now, many people are suffering from respiratory diseases. So many doctors have recommended COVID tests due to symptoms. There are many COVID-19 cases in other states, too. However, the tests conducted in other states are low as compared to Kerala. That is the reason for the increasing number of Covid cases in Kerala.

    2. What are the symptoms of the new covid variant? 

    The symptoms of the new covid variant are the same as those of omicron. The symptoms include fever, chills, cough, body aches, joint pain, sore throat, headache, loss of smell, vomiting, and diarrhea. This new variant can infect people who have been vaccinated or who have previously been infected with Covid-19. Many people wonder if this variant is more dangerous. As compared to the delta variant, it is not so dangerous; however, the spreading speed is much faster. Earlier, it affected four to five people; now, it affects 8 to 15 people.

    3. What should you do if you are infected with Covid-19 or flu?

    Adults should drink at least 3 liters of water daily, as viruses like this are excreted in the urine. Also, fresh fruits and vegetables should be eaten at regular intervals. 7 to 9 hours of sleep should be mandatory and adequate rest should be taken during this period. Food items that include sugar and maida should be completely avoided.

    4. What are the dangerous symptoms of Covid-19?

    Severe symptoms of COVID-19 that need attention include a heart rate consistently over 120 beats per minute, oxygen levels below 94 percent, and a breathing rate exceeding 25 breaths per minute This can be detected with the help of a pulse oximeter. These are the complications that come with serious COVID-19 in elderly patients. Such patients should go to the hospital. Even if you have unusual symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, or fainting, it is suggested to go to the hospital.

