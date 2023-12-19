Explained: Is JN.1 sub variant of Covid-19 a cause of concern?

Dr Basavaraj Kuntoji, Consultant for Internal Medicine at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, discusses the JN.1 variant of COVID-19. Dr Kuntoji highlighted recent cases and expressed concern, particularly for elderly patients with chronic lung diseases and immunosuppressed individuals

There has been an uptick in the number of cases linked to the JN.1 sub-variant of Coronavirus. Karnataka, as a precautionary measure, has issued advice for specific groups, including individuals aged 60 and above, those with comorbidities such as kidney, heart, and liver ailments, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. They are advised to wear face masks and strictly refrain from visiting enclosed and poorly ventilated spaces. The advisory also emphasizes that individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, and a runny nose should seek medical consultation promptly.

Simultaneously, the Union health ministry has urged all states to maintain vigilance. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called for a meeting with state health ministers on Wednesday to assess preparedness in light of a surge in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, across the country. In Kerala, there is a notable increase in both Covid cases and fatalities. The state has witnessed a nearly threefold rise in daily reported cases within a week, with 10 deaths recorded from December 1 to 17, according to data provided to the Centre by sources in the state health department.

Asianet Newsable reached out to Dr Basavaraj Kuntoji, Consultant for Internal Medicine at the Manipal Hospital in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, to know more about the JN.1 variant.

Has the COVID-19 returned with a new variant?

Yes, we have seen a few patients with COVID-19-positive results in the last 10-15 days. One elderly male with previous interstitial lung disease (ILD) who was COVID-19 and required ICU care, with a high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) up to 70-80% oxygen. Fortunately, he is now improving and doing well. Another elderly gentleman, who is a doctor himself, found himself COVID-19 positive after being down with a fever for a few days. We were able to manage him on an OPD basis.

Is the new COVID variant a cause of concern?

Yes, there is a cause for concern, especially for elderly patients who have chronic lung diseases like COPD, asthma, interstitial lung disease, and immunosuppressed patients. Although the experience and availability of treatments are increasing, precautions are important for the vulnerable group.

How does the new COVID variant differ from earlier variants?

It is too early to state how these patients are going to behave. While we hope for milder cases, there is anticipation of some patients becoming sicker. As mentioned earlier, elderly patients with co-morbidities should take extra precautions.

Is there special consideration for individuals previously affected by severe COVID or long COVID?

If individuals have fully recovered and returned to normal health from previous COVID-19 infections, there is generally no need for concern as such. However, standard precautions are to be followed.

Can you provide insights into age-related concerns, focusing on children, adults, and senior citizens?

As we have gone through various phases of COVID-19, children and adults tend to cope well, only experiencing mild symptoms and getting better in a few days. Senior citizens are more prone to developing severe infections from COVID-19.

What's the initial treatment approach for symptoms of COVID-19?

If someone exhibits symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose, or throat pain, it could either be influenza or COVID-19. Standard precautions, like using paracetamol for fever, can be taken, and if symptoms persist after a day or two, you should consult the nearest doctor and follow his advice. Don’t panic, as viral fevers are often self-limiting. Be cautious and watch for warning signs, like breathing difficulty, cough, fatigue, and low oxygen saturation below 94%, after the fever subsides. If any of these symptoms show up, immediately reach out to your doctor.