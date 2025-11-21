ED conducted raids on former MLA PV Anvar's premises in a money laundering probe linked to fraudulent loans from Kerala Financial Corporation. The investigation concerns a loss of ₹22.31 crore from irregular loan sanctions in 2015.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to former MLA PV Anvar and associated individuals in Kerala in connection with a money laundering investigation arising from fraudulent loans sanctioned by Kerala Financial Corporation in 2015.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

ED Raids Former MLA PV Anvar

The raids have continued since early Friday, with ED's Kochi zonal office is carrying out the searches at the residence Anvar-- who served as the independent Nilambur MLA backed by the LDF/CPM from 2016 to 2021-- in Othayi in Kerala's Malappuram region. Later on, he joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Officials said the searches are linked to the probes relate to the generation of proceeds of crime through irregular loan sanctions causing a loss of ₹22.31 crore. "Anvar, the alleged beneficiary, and key persons were present during the action, which is proceeding peacefully and cordially. The probes relate to the generation of proceeds of crime through irregular loan sanctions causing a loss of ₹22.31 crore," said officials privy to the development.

Scope of Investigation

ED is examining disproportionate assets, suspected benami holdings, diversion of funds into real-estate projects, and other unaccounted investments to trace the laundering trail.

Anvar's Political Moves and Allegations

In January of this year, then Nilambur Independent MLA had submitted his resignation to the Kerala assembly Speaker AN Shamseer, after he joined the Trinamool Congress as the party's state coordinator. He has also accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials of corruption and misusing police resources by putting people of a particular community in an accused list. Anvar had filed a formal complaint with DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb, prompting an internal investigation.

Police Response and Vigilance Inquiry

According to the report referenced as the second document, the DGP and State Police Chief stated that the allegations made by P.V. Anvar, MLA from Nilambur, point to several serious issues that require a vigilance inquiry. These include allegations of cutting down and misappropriating valuable trees from the DPC Camp in Malappuram, as well as allegations of accepting bribes related to a case involving Sajan Scaria, initiated by M.R. Ajithkumar, IPS, ADGP (L&O).

Nilambur By-elections

In June of this year, Nilambur assembly by-elections were held following Anwar's resignation. PV Anwar had contested the elections himself but lost to United Democratic Front (UDF) and Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) fielded M Swaraj, while the BJP nominated Mohan Geroge as a candidate. (ANI)