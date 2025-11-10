Former J&K DGP SP Vaid hinted at Pakistan's 'deep state' planning a major terror attack after a joint police op seized 360 kg of explosives in Faridabad. Vaid warned 'Operation Sindoor is on'. Two doctors have been arrested in connection.

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid on Monday hinted at Pakistan's "deep state" after the recovery of 360 kg of explosives from Haryana's Faridabad. SP Vaid warned Pakistan against terror attacks, saying "Operation Sindoor is on." The former J&K DGP said, "I think they were planning a terror action in the interior of the country. That's why this huge recovery of explosive material, ammonium nitrate or whatever it is, with an assault rifle in a joint operation by J&K and Faridabad police. The two doctors have figured this out, and they have been arrested. Dr Adil was initially tracked down, and his interrogation led to the arrest of another Dr Muzammil. Pakistan's deep state is desperate to take some major action in the hinterland. Looks like Pakistan and ISI are planning something big in India."

'Operation Sindoor Is On,' Vaid Warns Pakistan

Further, he alleged that the United States is encouraging Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir against India. "They should remember that Operation Sindoor is on, and if they undertake something, they will have to bear consequences for the complete annihilation of Pakistan... That is what radical Islamic ideology is, irrespective of your education... You may be at whatever rank, whatever position, whether Vice President or a doctor... They are getting encouraged by the way the US is encouraging Field Marshal Munir. The world and the US must take note of this, where they are leading India-Pakistan by encouraging hardliners like Mullah Munir," he said.

Police Detail Joint Operation and Seizure

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered about 360 kgs of inflammable material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad and nabbed two accused, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather. Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta detailed the joint operation involving the J&K Police and Haryana Police. "It is an ongoing joint operation between the Haryana police and the J&K police. An accused, Dr Muzammil, was nabbed. 360 kg of inflammable material was recovered yesterday, which is possibly ammonium nitrate. It is not RDX... The operation is still underway," he said.

Arms and Ammunition Recovered

Furthermore, he elaborated on the recovered arms and ammunition, including pistols, live cartridges, timers, batteries, walkie-talkie sets, heavy metal, and more. "One assault rifle with 3 magazines and 83 live rounds, one pistol with 8 live rounds, two empty cartidges, two additional magazines, 8 large suitcases, four small suitcases and a bucket from which approx 360 kgs of inflammable material has been recovered. It is suspected to be ammonium nitrate. Twenty timers with batteries, 24 remotes, approximately 5 kg of heavy metal, walkie-talkie sets, electric wiring, batteries, and other contraband materials have been recovered. It is not RDX...It is not an AK-47; it is an assault rifle. It is like an AK-47 but slightly smaller than it. But it is not an AK-47." Faridabad CP Satender Kumar stated.

Two Doctors Arrested in Connection

The arrested accused was a physician at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. CP Gupta said, "This joint operation has been going on for fifteen days... Two accused persons have been booked until now, including Dr Muzsammil from Faridabad, and another accused, Aadil Rather, has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur..."

Aadil Rather was detained after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his locker at the Government Medical College (GMC) by Srinagar Police, with the assistance of the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), Anantnag. According to Police sources, it was Adil Rather's confession that led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil and the recovery of a large amount of explosives. Further details are awaited. (ANI)